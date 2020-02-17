Stern Championship, Arcade Festival in March

Stern Pinball’s Pro Circuit Championship will be held March 21-22 in conjunction with an Arcade and Beer Festival at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Chicago.

Partnering with eBay, the International Flipper Pinball Assn. and the Replay Foundation, the championship will feature the 20 highest ranked pinball players in the world competing for the Stern Pro Circuit Championship Belt, cash prizes and pinball glory.

“We’ll have the best players in the world competing for the championship belt, prize money and a brand-new Stern Pinball machine,” said chairman and CEO Gary Stern. “This is a pinball festival not to be missed!”

For the March 21 event day, $25 tickets – sold here – are available to the public. People will be able to play more than 60 pinball and classic arcade games (set to free play, of course), plus enjoy several tournaments open to the public. There will also be a celebrity “Meet, Greet and Battle” area with special guests Jenni “JWOWW” Farley from the TV show Jersey Shore and Scott Ian from the band Anthrax. On March 22, no ticket is necessary to come and watch the IFPA Heads-Up Championship.

More information on the event is available at www.sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/spcc2020.