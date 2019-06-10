LAI in Asia for IAAPA Expo

IAAPA’s Asian trade show is coming up in Shanghai, China, starting tomorrow, June 11 and going through June 13. LAI Games will be there at Booth #1123 with their products.

They’ll have information on three brand-new experiences coming later this summer, and will be featuring their top-earning VR attraction Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride. The new experiences, LAI said, are “sure to generate even more enthusiasm for what is already the top game in venues worldwide.”

More information is available at www.laigames.com.