LAI Games Wins AMOA Innovator Award

HYPERpitch from LAI Games took home the AMOA Innovator Award last week at Amusement Expo. The single or 2-player baseball-style pitching game challenges players to compete for the fastest, most accurate throw. LAI Games has won the award numerous times recently, for Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride, Let’s Bounce, HYPERshoot and the Snapshot 2 photo booth.

“We consider the AMOA Innovator Award to be the premiere award in our industry, because it is voted on by operators,” said Chris Brady, LAI’s VP of sales. “It is an honor for HYPERpitch to be chosen this year.”

The skill game features dynamic lights that chase the ball down the “HYPER” tunnel while explosive sound effects create “an incredible sensation of power as the ball hits its target.” There’s also real-time sports commentary, adding to the fun. Plus, the other key component – the competitive atmosphere that draws a crowd as each player gets three attempts to hit the bullseye. Learn more at www.laigames.com/hyperpitch.