LAI Games Launches Survey to Gauge Industry

Manufacturer LAI Games has released a survey to “take the temperature” of the industry, intending to provide operators with a realistic snapshot of the current market landscape. The short survey will run through May and LAI will publish a report the first week of June.

“These are confusing times for everyone, but knowing what other businesses are facing can help bring some clarity to owner’s expectations and insight into their plans to move forward,” said Tabor Carlton, marketing director at LAI Games. “The results of this survey will show us where we can provide the best support through these difficult times, which is our entire focus right now.”

The 5-minute survey, meant for all types of industry operators, is available at www.laigames.com/industry-survey.