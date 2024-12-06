Kiddleton Officially Acquires National Entertainment Network

The deal between Kiddleton, whose parent company is Genda, and National Entertainment Network (NEN) is done.

The acquisition has expanded Genda’s U.S. location count by about 8,000 locations. Those locations will operate alongside the 640 locations already managed by Kiddleton in the U.S.

“Kiddleton’s new style game machines featuring Genda’s Japanese “Kawaii” prizes have shown an average 3x increase in same-store sales,” the company reported. “The new combined company will continue to leverage and expand NEN’s digital loyalty program with over 1 million players already enrolled.”

More information about the company is available at www.kiddleton.info.