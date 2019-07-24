Betson Spotlights Summer Games in San Antonio

Betson Enterprises reported that its latest Spotlight Show, this one held at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas, on July 18, was both successful and well attended. Featuring the latest amusements from the industry’s top game makers the event also coincided with the two-day Betson Technical University (BTU), taught by the company’s experts. [link: www.betson.com/betson-technical-university%5D

More than 50 people attended, representing 15 companies (as well as those at the BTU class). Betson said the spacious hotel accommodated a wide array of the latest products that included Nerf Arcade (Raw Thrills), Connect 4 Hoops HD (Bay Tek), Halo: Fireteam Raven 2-Player (Raw Thrills), Centipede Chaos (ICE), Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride (LAI Games) and Safe Cracker (Andamiro).

Throughout the event, guests had a chance to talk with the manufacturer reps about the games, plus enjoyed a complimentary lunch and hours of fun and excitement. Betson sales reps also highlighted the dealership’s private, in-house leasing and financing specials that they say include low monthly costs and flexible payment terms.

For more, visit www.betson.com or www.betson.com/san-antonio-spotlight-show.