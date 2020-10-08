Jersey Jack, Slash Meet Up at Factory

Guitarist Slash was at Jersey Jack Pinball’s Elk Grove Village, Ill., factory this week to help launch Guns N’ Roses “Not in This Lifetime,” a game featuring the legendary rock group. Oh, by the way, if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the 500 Collector’s Edition models, they sold out within two hours of going live Monday, Oct. 5, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Slash called Jersey Jack’s first game, Wizard of Oz, “one of the most beautiful pinball machines I’d ever seen,” and reached out to owner Jack Guarnieri years ago about an idea to make a game about snakes.

While that didn’t happen, this new game based on the band’s reunion tour “Not in This Lifetime” (which ran from 2016-2019) started coming together. “It was a big reunion after 20 years, and I wanted something to coincide with that whole experience,” said Slash, who initially left Guns N’ Roses in 1996. He worked on the game with Jersey Jack for two years.

The machine plays through the band’s 21-song setlist, synchs with live footage from the shows and has voiceovers and all sorts of goodies for fans. “It’s overwhelming – there’s so much stuff going on,” the guitarist said. “It’s an insane players’ game.”

You might not be able to get the coveted Collector’s Edition, but you can still get the Limited Edition model (click here) and the Standard model (click here). Visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for more information.