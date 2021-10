Jersey Jack Pinball recently announced on their Facebook page that Mark Seiden has joined the company’s design team.

JJP said Mark is well-known in the pinball homebrew community for his skillful and creative designs. “I am super excited to be at Jersey Jack Pinball and to be working with this very talented design team,” Seiden said.

More information about the company – and its latest game Guns ‘N Roses – is available at www.jerseyjackpinball.com.