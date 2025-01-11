Jersey Gift & Variety Show Coming in Late February

The New Jersey Amusement Association has announced plans for its 30th Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show to be held at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 26-27.

Billed as “the trade show to keep you connected to the amusement industry in the Tri-State area,” NJAA says their event brings professionals from various segments of the tourism industry owners, partners, managers and buyers to workers of amusement parks, arcades, games, concessions, piers and restaurants.

Additionally, the association will hold its 33rd annual Scholarship Awards Party on Feb. 26, where up to $5,000 will be presented to college students continuing their education as well as incoming freshmen.

Wrote the association: “The NJAA Scholarship Fund was started in 1988 by a committee chaired by Ken Wynne as a separate non-profit corporation to give something back to those who work so hard giving life to our industry. The fund will make annual awards to qualified applicants who are matriculated at or will be matriculated at an accredited college or university.”

For more details on the event and the association, call 732-240-0000 or email [email protected]. Resources, recent news and up-to-date information, can be found at www.njamusements.com.