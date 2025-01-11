Motorsports Arcade Bar Coming to Columbus

Racing Line, an arcade bar that will focus on realistic racing games, is scheduled to open this February in Columbus, Ohio, owner Shaun Cupp told What Now Columbus.

“We’re using advanced hardware and software to create a realistic experience,” Cupp said of the games. Racing Line is set to offer guests the ability to virtually race with and compete against their friends through the simulators, which have headsets and microphones that allow communication between racers.

There will also be TVs that’ll showcase live racing events. Canned beer, cider and cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, will round out the bar side of the biz.

Follow along with the progress at www.instagram.com/racinglinecbus.