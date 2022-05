The Events & Amusement Expo TOKYO will be held in Japan’s capital city from June 29-July 1. As of March, the country is open to travelers from many countries with no Covid quarantine required.

Show organizer RX Japan said it has successfully held more than 13 on-site trade shows in the past couple of months.

Remote exhibiting is also available if you’re unable to head to the Far East. Learn more at www.event-week.jp.