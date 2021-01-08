Italian “Jukebox Magician” Claudio Tosato Passes On

Claudio Tosato, hailed the Italian Magician of Jukeboxes, passed away recently from Covid-19 at age 62, reports Elmac, the company that employed him for a number of years.

Tosato was said to have gotten the passion for jukeboxes from his father, who was “also a pioneer of the Italian coin-op amusement games,” Elmac said. He started by repairing and restoring jukeboxes of all kinds from producers like Seeburg, Rock-Ola, Wurlitzer and more.