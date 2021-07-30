Intercard Tapped to Serve Sportland and Fun City

Jerry Greenspan, whose family has operated boardwalk arcades in Ocean City, Maryland since 1970, recently upgraded the arcades with a hybrid cashless technology system from Intercard.

According to the company, the installs were done at Sportland with its more than 200 video and redemption games and at nearby Fun City with its 140. Customers can now pay with cash or credit.

Cash customers are still 40% of Greenspan’s business, he reports, so it was important that the option was available.