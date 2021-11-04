Intercard Offering IAAPA Week Software Giveaway

During IAAPA Expo week, from Nov. 16-19, Intercard is offering a special giveaway to visitors at their booth, #2206. For new and existing customers, they’ll have six months free use of either their Shindigger party booking software or their e-commerce platform.

Shindigger allows operators and guests to easily book online with a computer or mobile device. It integrates with existing websites and can be used with or without an Intercard cashless system. The company’s contactless e-commerce technology allows customers to buy game cards, special deals and memberships online.

Attendees can book product demos in advance by contacting Bill Allen ([email protected]) or Alberto Borrero ([email protected]). Customers not attending IAAPA Expo can still take part in the giveaway by contacting a sales rep by Nov. 19.