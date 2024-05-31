Intercard in at Iron Tee

The 86-game arcade at the new Iron Tee Golf in Bettendorf, Iowa, was installed with Intercard cashless technology, according to the companies. Intercard’s Austin Muich completed the on-site installation in April, just ahead of the center’s opening.

Iron Tee Golf is located near the popular 75-acre indoor-outdoor TBK Bank Sports Complex and is operated by the same company.

It features a high-tech, three-tier, 58-bay driving range with real-time ball-tracking technology. They also have indoor mini-golf and a full-service restaurant and bar in addition to the arcade. Head over to www.intercardinc.com to see how your business can benefit.