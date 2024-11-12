Intercard, FECFIN Partner on Financing

Since 2022, Intercard has worked with FEC Financial Group to save customers on credit card processing fees. At IAAPA, the companies will have special offers on equipment finance loans. Stop by their booths (Intercard, #1327; FECFIN, #1634) to learn more.

The two finance offers include 60 days to the first payment or $99 a month for the first three payments on 36, 48 or 60-month loans.

“For several years FECFIN has helped our customers save big on credit card processing fees,” explained Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “We are excited to announce that FECFIN now offers equipment financing that will make it easy for customers to acquire Intercard’s industry-leading cashless technology including the QR-based iQ system.”

Intercard will also offer a first look at their Mobile iReader app, which was designed to support cashless POS at outdoor attractions.

More information about the FECFIN deal is available at www.fecfin.com/intercard-loan. You can email Rob Geiger ([email protected]) or Alberto Borrero ([email protected]) for details about Mobile iReader and other Intercard products.