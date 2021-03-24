Intercard Completes Third Intencity Installation

Intercard recently completed their third installation for Village Entertainment’s Intencity group of family entertainment centers. The installation at Intencity Albury in Australia follows similar upgrades at the chain’s Marion and Erina Fair locations, the company reports. The veteran arcade chain is moving into cashless at all of its locations.

“Intencity Albury will usher in a new beginning with the Intercard system along with Marion and Erina Fair,” said Brion Cummings, national business manager for Intencity. “Albury will be our third location reopening with Intercard and enjoying a great range of benefits – not to mention no more weekly coin collects, minute by minute reporting, birthday parties not requiring staff to activate free games and of course a range of different packages, essentially bringing Intencity into the 21st century.”

The business has already reported that revenues in their upgraded centers have increased 160% over the prior year. Intercard’s next installation for Intencity is scheduled for November at their Hobart, Tasmania location. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com and www.intencity.com.au.