Illinois Fun Center Moving to New Location

The People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan, Ill., is moving nearby to a new building on April 1. The arcade-pizzeria has been around for 38 years.

According to the Chicago Tribune, owner John Sarantakis faced an uncertain future in November for his longtime business. Closed for the second time since March, the building he leased was for sale and had a buyer. He said his options were retirement or relocating outside Waukegan. However, he managed to find a new location with help from city officials.

“It all happened very fast,” he said. “We’re starting with 50,000 sq. ft. and we’re trying to decide what to do with the rest of the building.” The previous location had 43,000 sq. ft. Learn more about the business at www.funwithrocky.com.