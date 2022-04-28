IATP Celebrating 10 Years at Trade Show

The International Adventure & Trampoline Parks Assn. will be celebrating “10 years of bouncing” at their upcoming trade show, to be held Sept. 20-22 in Nashville.

Sponsor and exhibitor registration will open May 3. The association is also currently accepting workshop proposals through May 27. Click here to submit a proposal.

“Over the past 10 years, the IATP has worked with state legislatures and regulators in 10 states to ensure fair and equitable regulation that doesn’t overly restrict your business,” the association wrote about their anniversary.

Learn more by emailing Sarah Brinker at [email protected].