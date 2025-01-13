IAAPA FEC Summit Next Week in NOLA

New Orleans will play host to IAAPA’s annual FEC Summit, held in the city from Jan. 19-21. The event aims to keep attendees ahead of FEC industry trends and shares best practices from experts and fellow operators.

The association said education highlights include seminars like “How to Become the #1 Choice and Stand Out in a Crowded Market” (the keynote speaker Gerry O’Brion will lead this); “Components of a Profitable FEC,” led by Patrick Holcomb, Jeremy Hoyum and Zach Johnson; and “How to Prepare for When the Big Guys Come to Your Market,” led by Kyle Allison, Erin Davis and Kim Valadez.

Be sure not to miss EDUTours at Game On Social Hub, Mardi Gras World and NOLA Motorsports either! The full agenda and more information is available at www.iaapa.org.