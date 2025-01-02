IAAPA FEC Summit Jan. 19-21 in NOLA

IAAPA’s annual FEC Summit is scheduled to run Jan. 19-21 at The Westin at 100 Iberville St. in New Orleans, La. Member pricing is $999, and non-member pricing is $1,699.

Gerry O’Brion, the founder of What Big Brands Know, is the keynote speaker at the event, where you can “grow your business, broaden your business network and connect with other industry professionals.”

The summit is an education program that allows attendees to learn from experts and their peers. Fun networking events like a masquerade mask and costume contest are also on the docket.

Click here to register and get more information, or visit www.iaapa.org.