IAAPA FEC Summit 2025 in New Orleans

While IAAPA Expo in Orlando is just a month away, the association is also proud to announce their 2025 FEC Summit, to be held Jan. 19-21 in New Orleans. Gerry O’Brion, the founder of What Big Brands Know, will be the keynote speaker.

The IAAPA FEC Summit is called by the association “the FEC industry’s premier event to grow your business, broaden your business network and connect with other industry professionals.”

There, you can learn from various experts as well as your peers through “thought-provoking activity, valuable educational sessions and dynamic speakers.”

Click here to learn more about the event or visit www.iaapa.org.