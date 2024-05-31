IAAPA Expo Asia Brings in a Big Crowd

The IAAPA Expo Asia event drew 4,623 verified attendees in its return to Thailand, the first such show there in 17 years. It was held last week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. There were also 352 exhibiting companies on hand.

“IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 delivered a solid and respectable show,” said IAAPA’s CEO and president Jakob Wahl. “We are pleased to see our community come together in person to exchange ideas and showcase the future of the attractions industry.”

Jack Chan, executive director and vice president for IAAPA Asia and Pacific, added, “Bangkok served as a fantastic host city, providing a fitting backdrop for this event. The support of our members, partners and exhibitors has been essential to the success of IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, and we appreciate their dedication to our industry.”

The show is set to take place next year in Shanghai from July 1-3.