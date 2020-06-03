IAAPA Expo 2020 Registration Open

Registration is now open for IAAPA Expo 2020, to be held Nov. 16-20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. According to IAAPA spokesperson Susan Storey, the expo will be held in the convention center’s North and South buildings as it has for many years.

The attractions association says the trade show and its educational components are great ways for the industry to come together during this rocky economic year.

“Now more than ever, moving forward and looking to the future is critical to our industry, and IAAPA Expo is the right place to do just that,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO of IAAPA. “After months of stress, challenge, and global uncertainty, we look forward to holding a safe event that will help industry professionals strengthen relationships and make important business decisions to lay the foundation for continued success.”

IAAPA also said the “resiliency, ingenuity and creativity of the global attractions industry will be on full display … as professionals come together to discover new products, services, trends and technology, learn from industry experts and leaders, and make new connections.”

“The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and team remain our top priority,” McEvoy continued. “We are working closely with all of our partners at the Orange County Convention Center, our host hotels, and conference vendors to ensure we present an event that meets all recommended health and safety requirements for our attendees, exhibitors, and team.” Learn more at www.iaapa.org.