IAAPA Brass Ring Deadline Nears

Nominations for IAAPA’s Brass Ring Awards are being accepted through Aug. 2 (with the exception of Best New Product, which has an Aug. 18 deadline, and Best Exhibit at IAAPA Expo, which has a Nov. 8 deadline).

The award categories include: Games and Merchandise Excellence, Food & Beverage Excellence, Human Resources Excellence, Live Entertainment Excellence, Marketing Excellence and Top FEC of the World.

The presentation of awards will occur from 4:30-6 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. To submit a nomination, visit the IAAPA website. Contact [email protected] with any questions or concerns.