IAAPA Accepting Award Entrants for 2021 Program

IAAPA is now accepting entries and nominations for its 2021 IAAPA Awards Programs, which include the IAAPA Hall of Fame Awards, IAAPA Service Awards, IAAPA Young Professional of the Year Award and IAAPA Brass Ring Awards.

The deadline to submit for the Hall of Fame honor and Service Awards is July 16. Meanwhile, the deadline for the Young Professional and Brass Ring Awards is Aug. 15. Because the 2020 Brass Ring Award Program was postponed, the eligibility period was extended to August 2019 through July 2021.

All award winners will be announced in late October and the awards will be presented during the new IAAPA Award Winners Celebration and networking event. Click here for more information.