Hyperdeck Studies Show Big Repeat Play, Revenues

MajorMega, creator of the Hyperdeck VR attraction, recently partnered with database expert Globobeet to analyze a dataset of 100,000 recent Hyperdeck games to find key insights about replay performance and revenue generated.

The analysis showed that on average a Hyperdeck generates $20,799 per month with an average ticket price of $11.80 per player. Some facilities earned more than $38,000 a month with the attraction.

“I knew all of our Hyperdecks were performing well and that we were the top earner at many facilities,” said co-founder Mike Bridgman, “but to see it laid out so clearly in the data makes it very tangible.”

The report also showed significant repeat play stats. They say an average of 13.8% of players return to play again in the same month and 18.6% came back more than once in the last three months. MajorMega says a key factor in repeat plays is that each player faces a different direction. “This means that with every twist and turn of the journey, each player experiences different aspects of the world and has unique challenges and opportunities. Many players like to test out multiple player positions to find the one that they prefer the most.”

