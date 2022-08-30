HyperBowling Added at Columbus Alley

Columbus Square Bowling Palace in Ohio recently teamed up with QubicaAMF to add the company’s HyperBowling attraction to their facility.

“We’re proud to have teamed with QubicaAMF to add a new kind of interactive social experience to the Bowling Palace,” said Julie Wells, the venue’s manager. “HyperBowling is bowling as you’ve never experienced it before. When redeveloping the Bowling Palace, our focus was to add more diverse and engaging entertainment options for our guests, and we think HyperBowling definitely accomplishes that goal.”

Learn more at www.bowlthepalace.com and www.hyperbowling.com.