Hyosung Details ATM Cyber Jackpotting Threat

Hyosung recently released an important notice to ATM operators about a serious new cyber jackpotting threat that just emerged in two separate states in the Southeast.

The National ATM Council notes that Hyosung reported a breach of several terminals and that ATM operators need to act now to protect their routes from similar exposure and loss.

Hyosung recommends their customers: 1. Enable the CDU Binding option on all of their WinCE 6.0 and WinCE 7.0 retail ATMs, 2. Enable SSL/TLS Encryption with Certificate Validation enabled on each ATM and 3. Install the latest software updates released by Hyosung.

Contact the Hyosung team for more details. Visit www.hyosung.com for additional information.