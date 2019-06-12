ATM Conference This October

The National ATM Council’s Conference & Expo will be at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas from Oct. 15-17. Register anytime in June for a chance to win $250 in Vegas chips or cash.

Speaking of registration, early birds can get the discounted rate through July 9 ($345 for NAC members and $575 for non-members). Regular registration will begin July 10 ($595 for members and $895 for non-members).

Among educational sessions for NAC 2019: How to Get and Keep Your ATM Bank Account; State of Cash in America – Retail ATM Impacts; ATM Security Academy IV – Protect What’s Yours; and Bitcoin and Crypto ATMs – All the Latest Info.

NAC is celebrating its 50th year. More information on the event is available at www.natmc.org.