Hologate to Show Ghostbusters, Unveil New VR Attraction

Hologate will be at IAAPA Expo in booths #2883 and #3083. They’re showcasing their Ghostbusters VR Academy, a game for their Arena and Blitz platforms. The company also said it’s “laser-focused to unveil a brand-new virtual reality attraction,” and that they are “set to revolutionize the location-based entertainment market yet again.”

Regarding Ghostbusters, CEO and founder Leif Petersen added: “Sony Pictures VR is doing incredible things for virtual reality, and we’re thrilled to collaborate for this new experience. It transcends reality so players can create memorable moments while fulfilling longtime wishes to operate iconic Ghostbusters equipment.”

