Hologate Adds New Licensing, Payment Options to System

Hologate recently announced that they’ve added multiple new licensing options and are now accepting credit card and PayPal payments through their robust Gateway backend.

“These additions are part of Hologate’s continued support of their clients through the pandemic, and their mission to continuously deliver truly future-proof VR solutions around the globe,” the company said. “Previously this year, Hologate made two months subscription free for their owners to help ease the impact of the restrictions in place on their facilities.”

Hologate’s licensing options now include an annual plan with yearly or monthly payments, and a pay-per-game plan using Holocoin. Credit card payments have also been added as an accepted method of payment alongside PayPal, the company says, allowing the option to renew automatically. Stay connected by signing up for their newsletter or visit www.hologate.com for more information.