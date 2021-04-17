Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant with Arcade

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will soon open his latest Downtown Flavortown location at The Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

According to WATE, the 43,000-sq.-ft. restaurant will also feature a 14-lane duckpin bowling alley and 10,000-sq.-ft. arcade. The restaurant side of the entertainment center seats 300 guests. The venue also has a tropical Tiki bar and a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro similar to the one featured in Fieri’s show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya’ on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about,” Fieri said. “But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me … to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming … you name it, we’re bringing it!”

Learn more at www.guysflavortownkitchen.com.