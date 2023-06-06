Grizzly Axes Throws Open the Doors in Mobile

A new axe throwing venue recently opened in Mobile, Ala. According to WALA, it’s the second location for owner Jeffrey Fischer, known as “Papa Grizz,” who opened up a Grizzly Axes in Pensacola, Fla., about four years ago.

Fischer’s son Jeff will be running the Mobile location, which has 10,000 sq. ft. of space for axe throwing lanes, tabletop game areas, console gaming and more.

There’s also two Rage Rooms, where guests can don some protective gear and let off some steam. For the artistic among your group, there’s also “Messy Murals,” which allows people to paint in – you guessed it – a messy fashion. Learn more at www.girzzlyaxe.com.