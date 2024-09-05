Greg Lecorgne Joins Zooom Studios in Sales

Zooom Studios, which recently acquired Barron Games, has also welcomed Greg Lecorgne as the newest member of their sales team.

Lecorgne brings a wealth of amusement industry experience, the company reported. He spent an impressive 18 years at Dave & Buster’s and five years with Main Event.

“His extensive background in operational management, strategic planning and event execution will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate at Zooom Studios and Barron Games,” the company said.

“With his deep understanding of the industry and proven track record, Greg is set to play a key role in driving our sales efforts and enhancing our client relationships.”