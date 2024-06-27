Golden Tee World Championships Live Right Now in Las Vegas

Incredible Technologies is currently hosting the 2024 Golden Tee World Championships, which is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the historic golf game. The event started June 27 and runs through Sunday, June 30 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. It features the largest prize pool in event history at more than $160,000.

“We hope the fans are ready for a show,” said Adam Kramer, president of the amusement division at Incredible Technologies. “This year’s schedule is packed with exciting events surrounding the main event, and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold.”

First, 24 Golden Tee Mobile players are competing for $30,000 in cash prizes. Then, the main event will pit 96 arcade players against one another to compete for the Golden Tee Arcade World Championship; the top prize is $35,000. Nine open qualifying spots were available for last-minute hopefuls at the start of the tourney.

“We expect this to be a landmark year for the Golden Tee World Championships,” said Kevin Lindsay, head of amusement marketing at IT. “On top of a record prize pool, our team has put a lot of thought into this year’s event, and we know this will set the bar for what players can expect in years to come. Both the game and brand of Golden Tee have a lot of momentum to build upon.”

Get up-to-date information on the event at www.goldentee.com.