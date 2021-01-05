Golden Tee Teases PGA Partnership

Incredible Technologies recently announced a long-term partnership with the PGA Tour to create a brand-new Golden Tee game and cabinet, scheduled to be released this spring. The company also shared a teaser video on YouTube, showing the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and other real-life courses, saying “The next generation of Golden Tee is here.”

More information will continue to come out in the following weeks. In the meantime, you can contact Kevin Lindsay, I.T.’s amusement marketing manager, at [email protected] or visit www.itsgames.com.