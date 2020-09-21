Golden Tee 2021 to Ship Sept. 28

Incredible Technologies has announced their 16th update of Golden Tee is shipping as scheduled this year; software updates are set to go out to thousands of commercial Golden Tee cabinet owners around North America starting on Sept. 28.

The dedicated Golden Tee “Showpiece” cabinets, complete kits and Showpiece transfer cabinets are available to order as well and will follow shortly after the first shipment, the company reports.

“It has been a challenging, unique year for our company and our customers,” said Elaine Hodgson, president and CEO of Incredible Technologies. “But we also know how new courses for Golden Tee can jumpstart earnings, and we feel an obligation to deliver new content. This is a year and an update that we will never forget, and we are extremely grateful for the support.”

The 2021 game launches with five all-new courses, plus two time-released remastered courses that will be available in 2021. “For casual golfers, there are 10 new Freaky Friday-style courses to choose from along with a new campaign ladder in Real Time Rivals, featuring golf legend John Daly,” IT wrote about the changes. “Events mode also gets a boost with 9-hole prize events and Money $hot-style events coming in early winter.”

Learn more at www.goldentee.com/2021. Update order forms are available at www.goldentee.com/2021-order-form, which you can email to [email protected].