Ghostbusters VR Academy Launching at Hologate Locations

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), in association with Ghost Corps, has announced a new, fully immersive training simulator set in the world of Ghostbusters. Called Ghostbusters VR Academy, the game was published by SPVR and developed by Hologate. It will be available globally at more than 400 Hologate locations by the end of 2022.

“Sony Pictures VR is doing incredible things for virtual reality, and we’re thrilled to collaborate for this new experience,” said Hologate founder and CEO Leif Petersen. “Ghostbusters VR Academy is a natural fit for Hologate’s Arena and Blitz platforms. It transcends reality so players can create memorable moments while fulfilling longtime wishes to operate iconic Ghostbusters equipment. We can’t wait for players to step inside this world.”

In the Arena version of the game, “academy members in training will strap on their proton packs and work together as a team in high-risk ghost encounter scenarios – all under the safeguard of academy grounds.”

In the Blitz game, trainees will have the opportunity to take the wheel in the prototype ECTO vehicle. Players will then compete “to see who is the fastest, most skillful driver in a high-speed ghostly race.”

The official announcement came on June 8, “Ghostbuster’s Day,” which was the 38th anniversary of the release of the original film. Learn more at www.hologate.com.