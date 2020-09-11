Duensing Honors Her Late Husband With Fab Printed “Celebration of Life”

We’ve all heard of virtual weddings and other ceremonial get-togethers on Zoom and other such platforms during the pandemic. But, Southern California’s “flying game tech” George Duensing’s wife of 52 years, Carol, has done something truly unique. She’s produced a small booklet containing George’s story with photos, some poems that fit his life, and some song lyrics like “That’s Life” and “My Way” to give friends an authentic labor of love they can read and keep to recall a special guy.

George Duensing, who passed away last October at the age of 85, had been one busy boy in this industry, especially in the realm of machine repair. On occasion he’d fly his own plane to make an out-of-town service call! He did more jobs than a Christmas tree has lights, and worked at a ton of companies as well. Beginning with the old Minthorne Music Seeburg distributorship on L.A.’s Pico Blvd. (“coin machine row”), to his own Newport Balboa Vending & Games and running a Straw Hat pizzacade out in the desert, he packed a lot of living into one life.

You did your man good, Carol. Thanks for including RePlay on his list of friends to receive this impressive keepsake. As it proves, he sure made his mark in life!