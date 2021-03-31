Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»GameTime Uses Semnox Upsell Feature with Great Results

GameTime Uses Semnox Upsell Feature with Great Results

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Semnox recently reported that the FEC chain GameTime has achieved more than a 5% revenue increase with their upsell feature in the Parafait Klassic platform.

GameTime uses Parafait to manage all aspects of their six venues – from entertainment to food and beverage. They recently upgraded the software and customized a new interface for their Parafait Klassic self-service kiosks. Within days of upgrading the kiosks, Semnox said the company reported an increase in revenue by applying the upsell function.

“This demonstrates that we can have a far greater impact by refining what the guests see and when they see it,” said GameTime CEO Mike Abecassis. “While this change had a positive impact on our revenue, more importantly, it provided a better value for our guests. This simple change shows that we have a lot of upside and it is up to us on how to drive the process.”

Learn more at www.semnox.com and www.gametimeplayers.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.