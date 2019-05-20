Gambling A Go for Golden Tee Championship

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has granted approval for all 12 licensed sports books to offer wagers on the 2019 Golden Tee World Championships for the second year in a row, according to Incredible Technologies, which runs the tourney.

Set for June 21-23 in Las Vegas at the Orleans Hotel and Casino, more than $135,000 in prizes will be awarded at this year’s event, including a $30,000 prize for the new champion. A total of 74 players qualified through weekly contests.

The Orleans Casino sports book and all other Boyd Gaming Nevada properties will post odds and offer wagers for the championship, accepted until 11:30 a.m. on June 22. Head to head match play will begin at 11 a.m. on June 23, and a winner will be crowned around 6:30 p.m.

Incredible Technologies is celebrating its 30th year. More information, including live championship leaderboards, is available at www.goldentee.com.