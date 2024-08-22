Funovation Welcomes New Locations All Over

Monster Mini Golf Monroe in North Carolina, Combat Ops Entertainment in Indiana, and Vitensenteret Innlandet in Norway are three of the newest locations to have Funovation’s attraction Laser Maze Challenge 3.

In addition to the new laser maze, the Monster Mini Golf location in Monroe, N.C., features their unique glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, arcade games, party rooms and more.

Combat Ops, located in Indianapolis, boasts a 25,000-sq.-ft. park with attractions for all ages – from laser tag and axe throwing to Nerf wars and mini-golf.

Over in Gjøvik, Norway, the new laser maze is at Vitensenteret Innlandet, a fun and educational science center.

