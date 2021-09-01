Funovation Adds Escape Theory to Attractions

Funovation recently announced that it added Escape Theory to its portfolio of small footprint attractions. According to the company, Escape Theory offers three turnkey rooms – Secrets of the Pharaohs, Wizard’s Tower and Murder in London; a fourth escape experience and multiple mini escapes are being unveiled soon.

“Escape Theory brings theme park quality experiences to local entertainment centers,” Funovation touts. “Each room features hand-crafted industry leading puzzle designs combined with an unmatched level of immersive storylines.”

Each experience can be customized to the design of your space and desired level of difficulty, or operators can select a pre-selected turnkey package. Learn more at www.funovation.com/escape-theory