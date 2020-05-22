Fun Company Debuts New Sanitation Station

To provide the basic necessities for any business, Fun Company has released its Sanitation Station, which it says is great for any location that wants to let customers know they care about their health and business.

The commercial-grade cabinet features an upper shelf for hand sanitizer, an adjustable shelf to accommodate different disinfectant containers and has a small footprint. The adjustable shelf can also be used to store other PPE like gloves or masks. Fun Company can also add your business logo to the front of the cabinet.

Learn more by contacting 800-808-5554 or visiting www.funcoamusements.com.