Fun Across America Website Listings Available

Fun Across America, whose YouTube channel and column in the pages of RePlay gives people insights into FECs across the country, now has a website where you can create your own FEC listing. Click here and take five minutes to do so!

Co-creator Barry Zelickson noted that listings that have already been added can be claimed by the owners to keep the information up to date. Listings will also be optimized for SEO to drive search traffic.

Their goal is to make the site a go-to place for people to search for entertainment facilities around the U.S. Currently, Fun Across America has reviewed 49 locations and have visited an additional 22 locations since April with more to come this year.

Visit www.funacrossamerica.com to learn more and add your listing.