Fun Across America – Meow Wolf & Wink World

Sensory Overload



Journey Through the Immersive Universes of Meow Wolf & Wink World

by Barry Zelickson

The entertainment world is no stranger to boundary-pushing innovations, but two immersive art experiences are truly shaking up the industry: Meow Wolf and Wink World. Both attractions invite visitors to leave reality at the door and step into realms that blend art, technology and surrealism into unforgettable journeys. Found in different cities, these two experiences share a visionary approach to immersive storytelling, creating multi-sensory wonderlands that challenge the imagination. Let’s dive into these modern marvels of immersive entertainment.

Meow Wolf – Grapevine, TX

Since its debut in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf has been a trailblazer in creating vast, immersive art spaces that transport guests to alternate realities. We had the opportunity to visit its latest location in Grapevine, Texas, which offers the same fantastical experience while introducing new layers of interactive storytelling.

During our visit, we spoke to PR manager Connor Gray, who explained while this is the fourth Meow Wolf location, each location presents independent narratives, telling its own story. As you step into Meow Wolf Grapevine, you’re not just visiting an art gallery; you’re walking into a parallel universe, where every corner is alive with color, light and sound. Each room tells part of a larger narrative, combining elements of science fiction, surrealism and avant-garde art. Whether you’re wandering through a neon-lit forest or climbing through portals into hidden rooms, the attention to detail and craftsmanship is astonishing.

Asking Gray to describe the Meow Wolf audience, he explained that some guests come to just enjoy the art while others are video game enthusiasts. And beyond those two groups, they also have families with people of all ages coming to enjoy the fun, immersive playground the company has created.

The Grapevine location features the work from a mix of 40 local Texas artists and Meow Wolf’s core creative team, giving the space a unique regional flavor while staying true to the brand’s ethos. In addition to the very interactive space, there’s a café using local food vendors’ products, as well as an expansive gift shop for you to take a piece of Meow Wolf home with you.

Expect to spend hours uncovering hidden stories, playing with interactive elements, and getting completely lost (in the best way possible) within the space’s dreamlike landscape. Nate sums it up best by saying, “This place blew my mind. There is so much to take in. You’ll enjoy it if you come here!” Watch this Fun Across America episode and discover where Nate ends up after crawling into a washing machine!

In addition to Grapevine and Santa Fe, Meow Wolf can be found in Denver, Las Vegas and Houston (this fifth location should be open by the time you read this). Speaking from personal experience having visited both Las Vegas and Grapevine Meow Wolf sites, they truly provide one-of-a-kind experiences so the statement, “You’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all,” is definitely NOT the case here!

Wink World at the Mall of America – Bloomington, MN

On the other end of the surreal spectrum is Wink World, located in the largest shopping mall in the Western Hemisphere, the Mall of America in Minnesota. It’s the brainchild of Chris Wink, one of the co-founders of the famous Blue Man Group, known for incorporating art and music in their performances. Wink has plenty of experience in what’s popular and obscure, and created the location with an ode to infinity, mirrors and psychedelic art.

Wink World offers a unique experiential exhibit blending art, neon, and technology. The attraction features seven rooms, each with its own mini-show, combining music, motorized elements and synchronized visuals. Visitors journey through a 21-minute, immersive spectacle with moving pieces like Slinkys and laser-cut shapes, which are carefully engineered to maintain perfect synchronization.

This colorful experience offers a brief, entertaining stop in the mall, ideal for people of all ages. Chris Wink was on hand to guide Nate on his tour of Wink World and described his concept as, “an experiential exhibit that’s kind of an art house meets fun house.” He added, “There is a little bit of technology, there’s a little bit of fun, there’s music… What we’ve been finding is that people of all ages seem to like it.”

While Wink World lacks the narrative-driven experience of Meow Wolf, it excels in creating a pure sensory exhibition. The attraction is designed for those seeking a visual and auditory escape, making it an ideal stop within the fast-paced environment of Mall of America. Wink’s flair for combining performance art with visual effects shines through in every room, offering guests a dazzling, immersive experience that is whimsical, thought-provoking and Instagram-ready. Chris, sums it up by saying “it is really a theatrical experience at the end of the day, except instead of actors, the Slinkys are the stars.”

Nate said Wink World is not only “an artistic expression, it is also quite the engineering marvel.” Truly fun entertainment you need to experience firsthand either at the Mall of America location or their original site in Las Vegas.

• • •

A New Era of Immersive Art

Both Meow Wolf and Wink World push the boundaries of how we engage in fun entertainment venues and represent the cutting edge of immersive entertainment, using art, technology and audience participation to craft experiences that go beyond traditional forms of amusement. Meow Wolf in Grapevine immerses you in complex storytelling, where every room is a narrative puzzle waiting to be solved. In contrast, Wink World at Mall of America focuses on a pure visual and sensory show, delivering a psychedelic experience that’s all about infinite visual wonder.

Whether you prefer diving into a complex, story-driven adventure or simply want to lose yourself in a world of vibrant light and color, these modern marvels offer something for every type of traveler and will leave you wondering what’s possible in the future of entertainment.

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.