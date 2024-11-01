Fun Across America – The Castle Fun Center & The Fun Spot

A Tale of Two Amusement Parks



Fun Times Ahead at The Castle Fun Center & The Fun Spot

by Barry Zelickson

As the industry is readying for the IAAPA show, it feels like the right time to look at two larger entertainment venues. This month, we visit two parks in New York state – The Castle Fun Center in Chester and The Fun Spot in Lake George. While they both deliver an array of exciting activities, they offer distinctly different atmospheres, making them must-visits for locals and tourists alike. Amusement parks are the perfect escape, offering something for everyone – whether you’re in search of thrill rides, friendly competition or just a day of family fun.

The Castle Fun Center – Chester, NY

Located in the picturesque Hudson Valley, The Castle Fun Center offers a sprawling, action-packed experience for all ages. The castle-themed exterior immediately sets the tone for a day of fun, inviting guests into a space where adventure reigns supreme. As you enter, you’re greeted with a variety of attractions that span everything from adrenaline-pumping go-karts and amusement rides to batting cages, a driving range and competitive mini-golf.

Owner Brian Leentjes says the Castle Fun Center started out 30 years ago as a 9-hole, outdoor mini-golf center and has evolved into 36 holes of competitive, themed mini-golf. But he’s also expanded the park over the years to include indoor attractions as well. There’s a bowling alley, roller-skating rink, bumper cars, a two-level laser tag arena and an incredible array of arcade games — offering classic games like Skee-Ball and cutting-edge games including VR experiences.

Outside, a zipline offers an exciting aerial experience that our host, Nate, and I had simply had to try. It not only was a blast, but as you soar across the park, you also get to enjoy the view of the beautiful Hudson Valley landscape. To keep your adrenaline pumping, be sure to stop at the rock-climbing wall or the indoor ropes course, both of which challenge balance, strength and courage.

I was impressed with their 10,000-sq.-ft. immersive inflatable park now known as an InflataPark. It’s more than just a bounce and play area. You’ll have to check out our YouTube episode to see who becomes king when Nate took on Brian in a King of the Hill competition, having fun at the battle beam.

As amazing as it is, The Castle Fun Center’s owner keeps making it better. They recently updated their roller-skating rink and bowling lanes and, next spring, they’ll be updating their go-kart track. As Nate noted, Brian’s personal touch is everywhere at The Castle Fun Center. His love for design and construction led to his hands-on approach to building the facility. From the fire-breathing dragon to the iconic castle, Brian brought this park to life. As he said, “Like an artist, my palette is the land and then, you just sculpt away.”

The Fun Spot – Lake George, NY

A couple of hours north in the Lake George area, you’ll find The Fun Spot, a smaller but equally delightful amusement center that excels in offering a cozy, community-based atmosphere. Though more intimate in size, The Fun Spot still provides a wealth of attractions that guarantee a great time for families and groups alike.

Owner Keith Ferraro has been at the park for 42 years and when we arrived, he explained to Nate how Fun Spot evolved. Ferraro said, “We started out as a skating rink and then we kind of diversified because we didn’t have much to offer in the summertime. And because we’re in a tourist area, we developed attractions that would be popular for people coming to the area.” And boy did they expand! The park now includes a go-kart track, arcade games, a ninja challenge course, laser tag and a gold rush adventure-themed mini-golf course featuring two caves and five waterfalls connected by streams and ponds with many twists and turns along the way.

Another fun element at The Fun Spot is their party machine, which is used for special events and birthday parties (check out our YouTube episode to see Nate take on this challenge). In addition, The Fun Spot provides a unique offering of onsite childcare and summer camp. A wonderful benefit to all those in the area. With its friendly staff, well-maintained facilities, and the community-focused vibe make every visitor feel like a regular. Whether you’re battling in the arcade, racing go-karts or enjoying a quiet round of mini-golf, the relaxed, yet engaging, atmosphere makes this location a true gem in the Lake George area.

• • •

Two Centers with Two Unique Experiences

When it comes to family-friendly entertainment in Upstate New York, both The Castle Fun Center and The Fun Spot offer fantastic experiences, but each has its own distinct appeal.

For those looking for a full-day adventure packed with a variety of attractions, The Castle Fun Center is an all-encompassing entertainment hub. Its expansive offerings ensure there’s never a dull moment. It’s the perfect spot for families, groups of friends or corporate outings.

On the other hand, The Fun Spot provides an intimate, relaxed experience, ideal for families looking for a charming, community-driven entertainment venue. It has all the essentials for a fun-filled day without the hustle and bustle of a larger amusement park.

So, pack your bags, grab the kids, and get ready for an unforgettable day at either of these outstanding Upstate New York amusement centers!

Barry Zelickson, is the co-creator of Fun Across America, a YouTube channel travelogue show. Zelickson has worked in the entertainment field for almost 30 years and has been awarded several IAAPA Brass Ring awards including one of the association’s highest honors, Family Entertainment Center of the World. His other projects include commercials, infomercials, feature films, documentaries, live events and entertainment centers.

Nate Reinhart, host and co-creator of Fun Across America, is a content creator for NalterDeeds and NalterCards on YouTube and content consultant for creators and businesses alike. After a shoutout from MrBeast, Nate has accumulated over 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channels.