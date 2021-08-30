Free Play Denton Expected in September

The Texas-based arcade bar chain Free Play is one step closer to getting a venue up and running in Denton after being forced to close in July 2020 due to failed negotiations with the landlord amid the Covid pandemic.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, co-owner Kelsie Hyden said the bar is aiming for a September opening, but the exact date is dependent on when the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approves their liquor license.

The business announced the purchase of their largest building to date back in June. Free Play offers – you guessed it – free play on all of its retro arcade machines. They charge a flat fee for the unlimited play. The larger space will have 100 arcade games and 20 pinball machines, plus two bars and a full kitchen. See updates at www.freeplaydenton.com.