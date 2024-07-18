Foundations Seminar Next Week in Texas

If you’re a last-minute planner, there’s still time to head to Foundations Entertainment University in San Antonio next week, July 23-24 at Marriott Rivercenter. Click here to register.

The two-day seminar is a deep dive into choosing the right attractions and other things new and existing fun center location owners and operators should know about.

Among the sessions are “Curating a Winning Entertainment Mix” with Marisa Garris of Valo Motion; “Hidden Costs Every Operator Should Watch For” with Sherry Howell of CenterEdge Software; “Testing Market Feasibility and Developing Your Business Case” with Jerry Merola of AEM; and “Selling Your Concept to Investors” with Guy Kitchell of Thrill Builders.

Click here to see the full agenda and head to www.foundationsuniversity.com for other details.